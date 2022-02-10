Historic Millard Sheets Mosaic relocates to Cal State Long Beach

Gayle Anderson reports there is something new at the Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum at California State University Long Beach. It’s the permanent acquisition of a work of invaluable historic public art by Millard Sheets. It is a gift from its original owners at Farmers & Merchants Bank. The mural was installed at what had been the Home Savings and Loan Building at Lakewood Boulevard.  

Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum
1250 North Bellflower Boulevard
Long Beach, California 90840
562-985-5761
csulb.edu

