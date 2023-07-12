For the 2023 edition of the historic Transpacific Ocean race, three start dates were chosen: the first is Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the second Thursday, June 29 and the last will be on Saturday, July 1. There are 58 teams competing in this year’s historic more than two-thousand-miles Transpacific Ocean Race from Los Angeles to Honolulu, among them, the first diversity team , sailing “Good Trouble,” named in honor of the late U.S. Congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis, famous for his call to action “…never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble…” The “Good Trouble” began its sailing adventure Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The team is skippered by award-winning captain Marie Rogers. We can track the progress of the GOOD TROUBLE on the transpacyc.com website as it races to the finish line in Honolulu. And we can support Captain Rogers and her team’s efforts to bring more diversity to the “Sport of Kings” by visiting the Offshore Racing Outreach website and donating to the nonprofit organization at sailoro.org. We can learn more about the historic Transpacific (Transpac) Yacht Race on transpacyc.com.

We have a progress report on the historic adventure of the “Good Trouble” team.

