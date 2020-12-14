History of the electoral college

Gayle Anderson was live at the Fairfax Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library, where despite its temporary closure, we can find lots of information about today’s Electoral College voting and its origin. The Los Angeles Public Library has more than 85,000 physical books on politics and U.S. elections for people to check out. LAPL has an additional nearly 7,000 e-books and audiobooks on political science and American government on Overdrive at lapl.org.



In partnership with the Los Angeles Public Library system, Mona Field, co-president of the League of Women Voters Los Angeles, explains the Electoral College process that she says no other country in the world uses to elect a president. She says as required by the US Constitution, California will hold the Electoral College meeting in-person December 14 at the State Capitol in Sacramento, California. In consultation with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), California has implemented safety protocols prior to Electors casting their votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Electors will continue to adhere to the guidelines and recommendations of CDPH during the meeting.

Ms. Field says we can actually watch the process California Electoral College meet today at 2 pm via live stream at the following address: www.assembly.ca.gov/todaysevents.

Also, the League of Women Voters has a free Zoom program on the Electoral College tonight at 6 pm discussing how it came to be, pros and cons, and the prospects of change. Zoom log-in information is available at emailing lwvacb@gmail.com

December 14, 2020 Program Meeting – The Electoral College

