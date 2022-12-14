Food gifts are always a good idea for the holidays and especially when they are homemade.

Three local small businesses joined us live with a tasty preview of their delicious sweet and savory treats.

Chrissy Torres, founder of Charcuterie by Chrissy, shared details on her charcuterie business and the holiday gifts they offer.

Nadia Ali with Dirty Cookie shared their assortment of cookie shots and stuffed cookies, all of which are available for purchase.

And lastly, Mercy Fabila, founder of Bashi Bakes, shared details on her tasty Basque cheesecakes.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 14, 2022.