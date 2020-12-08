Holiday gift guide with style and beauty expert Jennifer Chan

Beauty & style expert Jennifer Chan joined us live to show us her Holiday Gift Guide for everyone on your list. For more information on Jennifer and gift ideas, visit JennChanGlam.com and follow her on Instagram @JennChanGlam

Men Gift Ideas

Ben Sherman

Although COVID has many individuals in lounge sets and pajamas these days, it is never too late to spice up the wardrobe with some keen street style looks, and a dapper flair. Ben Sherman is known for its sophistication and out-of-the-box trends and B by Ben Sherman is sure to help your loved ones make a statement with some stylish streetwear this year. To purchase Ben Sherman, head to BenSherman.com and follow them on Instagram @BenShermanOfficial.

BluMaan

With the mission of helping men find their personal style through the power of hair styling, BluMaan is the perfect stocking stuffer for those looking to ring in the New Year in style, and with a new ‘do! Give the gift of good hair to the men in your life with BluMaan styling products, infused with natural ingredients that continue to nourish your hair with daily use. For more information on BluMaan and to purchase, head to Amazon.com, BluMaan.com and follow them on social media @ByBluMaan

Beauty Lover Gift Ideas

Ipsy

This holiday, IPSY is hoping to inspire everyone to express their individuality, by making beauty more inclusive and welcoming for all with their unique beauty subscription bags. IPSY’s signature Glam Bags deliver personalized beauty products that fit each member’s lifestyle, making it the perfect holiday gift that keeps on giving month after month. Members can discover their favorite deluxe size beauty products for as low as $12 a month, to purchase Ispy head to Ipsy.com and follow them on Instagram @Ipsy.

Not A Sponge

Less is always more when it comes to this effortlessly chic Not A Sponge makeup applicator — the perfect gift for any beauty lover and fashionista in your life. For all hoping to achieve fresh flawless looks, this cost-effective applicator will step-up your makeup routine, while eliminating the spread of bacteria from regular everyday use. Pick up your Not a Sponge at makechristinaup.com and follow their page on Instagram @not.a.sponge.

DYSON HAIR

The Dyson Corrale™ is the only straightener with flexing plates that shape around hair to gather it neatly together with more control. Achieve the perfect holiday styling with less heat, half the damage of conventional solid plates, and the freedom and function to conveniently style corded and cord-free. Included in their special edition set, holiday shoppers can get the Dyson Corrale™ straightener, with Dyson-designed Paddle brush and Detangling comb included with purchase. Visit the Dyson Demo store in Century City to test and purchase Dyson’s latest technologies, or go to dyson.com and follow them on social media at @dysonhair for more information and additional products.

Personalized Holiday Gift Ideas

MARK AND GRAHAM

Mark & Graham is Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s personalized gift brand, offering custom monogramming and inspiring gift guides, and known for their quality craftsmanship, thoughtful designs, and beautiful gifts. The words Mark & Graham, are derived from our mission to help you make your mark with a monogram. From chic serving boards, jewelry organizers, customized tech accessories, and everything in between, Mark & Graham is the perfect one-stop-shop for all your holiday relatives, colleagues, and friends. To purchase Mark & Graham head to markandgraham.com and follow them on social media @markandgraham.

MaeMarie Wraps

The holidays are all about friends, family and giving back, and the intention-centric jewelry brand is the perfect stocking stuffer for that special person in mind. Available at various price points, MaeMarie is a great gift for both the conscious and splurging holiday shopper. MaeMarie Wraps gently remind our loved ones to take care of themselves through mindfulness, set personal goals and intentions for the new year, and are so unique you won’t forget who gifted them to you! For more information, tips & tricks on MaeMarie Wraps please visit, maemariewraps.com and follow them on Instagram @maemariewraps.

Fitness Enthusiast Gift Idea

Barry’s Bootcamp

Kick your booty into gear for the New Year! Within days of the initial closures, Barry’s Bootcamp launched their first-ever digital product, Barry’s At Home: a 45-minute Zoom class across various modalities. Barry’s At Home is a high touch experience that offers personalized attention from instructors and the opportunity to connect with other clients. Barry’s was one of the first global fitness brands to introduce a many to many digital program that could deliver such an effective workout, from your home, when our community needed it most. Visit barrys.com for more information on how to sign up today! Follow Barrys on social media @Barrys.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on December 8, 2020.