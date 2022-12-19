Gayle Anderson was live in Studio City, where Rusty’s Discount Pet Center is celebrating Christmas “pet-style.”

The public is invited to bring their “fur children” to sit on Santa’s lap for their holiday pictures. If you don’t have any “fur children,” Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue is nearby, an animal shelter that has several critters looking for forever homes. And, the Lucy Pet Foundation has set up its spay and neuter mobile clinic to remind pet owners to be responsible pet owners this holiday season.

Also, pet safety is important this holiday season, so Veterinarian, Dr. Jeff Werber prepared a list of “10 Holiday Safety Tips for Pets” that can be found on his blog at drjeff.com/blogs/blog/tagged/pet-safety.

Santa Claus visits Rusty’s Discount Pet Center

11672 Ventura Boulevard

Studio City, CA 91604

866-478-7897

rustysdiscountpets.com

Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue

11939 Ventura Boulevard

Studio City, CA 91604

818-691-3466

wagmorpets.org

The Lucy Pet Foundation

Westlake Village

lucypetfoundation.org

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 , email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 19, 2022.