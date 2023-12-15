This holiday season, Gayle Anderson reports how Guide Dogs of America: Tender Loving Canines has initiated its year end fundraising campaign Holidays of Hope 2023.

Donations, now through Dec. 31, 2023, will help this Charity Navigator Four Star organization provide more assistance to the visually impaired, autistic, as well as veterans coping with PTSD.

The organization’s hardworking dogs become trusted companions, bringing confidence, independence, and mobility to their partners.

Holidays of Hope 2023

Guide Dogs of America: Tender Loving Canines

Sylmar, CA

GuideDogsOfAmerica.org

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 12, 2023.