The iconic Hollywood Bowl is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Wendy Burch was live at the venue with highlights of the stellar amphitheater.

This weekend the Hollywood Bowl welcomes the Tony award-winning musical “Kinky Boots” for three nights starting today, July 8.

Visit the venue’s website for more information and tickets to their upcoming shows.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 8, 2022.