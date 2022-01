A COVID-19 vaccine mandate went into effect at New West Charter School in the Sawtelle neighborhood of Los Angeles last Monday, but some students did not comply and are now suing the school over their right to be in the classroom.

When the six involved students — who do not want to be named — showed up for school, they say they thought they would be able to go to class, despite not being vaccinated. When they were denied, they shot video on their cellphones while sitting outside the school.