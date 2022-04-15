Megan Telles takes us to some of the newest Hollywood Hotspots. These new restaurants and bars are perfect for nightlife, food, drinks and entertainment. Here are some of the hotspots she visited.

Desert 5 Spot 6516 Selma Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90028

Megan’s first stop of the day was Desert 5 Spot, a pioneer town-inspired rooftop bar that brings a vintage Western vibe to Hollywood. This bar serves up their famous margaritas and cold canned beers. Their in-house band brings us daily entertainment in addition to weekend DJ’s and jukeboxes mixing country hits and classic rock.

For more information, visit their website and follow them on Instagram.

Website: desertfivespotla.com

Instagram: @desertfivespotla

Mainro 6350 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028

Megan’s second stop of the day was Mainro, a Miami themed nightclub hitting Hollywood. This restaurant serves up an all-world menu, from French to Japanese to Vietnamese food. At night, the place livens up to a supper club, perfect for a night out if you are looking to have that Miami vibe here in Los Angeles.

For more information, follow Mainro on Instagram @mainro.la.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 15, 2022.