L.A.’s Very Own KTLA is a proud partner of the 14th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk which takes place this Saturday, Sept. 23.

Join Homeboy Industries and 5,000+ runners, walkers, volunteers, and families as they travel through historic Downtown Los Angeles to support the world’s largest gang rehab program.

Register at homeboy5k.org.

Homeboy 5k promotional image. (KTLA)

KTLA’s Frank Buckley and Vera Jimenez will both emcee the event.

Father Greg Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries, joined us live to share details on the nonprofit and upcoming Homeboy 5k Run/Walk Community Festival.