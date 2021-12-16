Honoring council member Tom LaBonge’s legacy this holiday season

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Tom LaBonge died at the age of 67 earlier this year.

LaBonge was known to distribute loaves of pumpkin bread from Hollywood’s Monastery of the Angels to firefighters in council district four around Christmas time.

LaBonge friend Laurence Cohen along with his wife Brigid LaBonge and fire Capt. Silverman joined us live to discuss his legacy and their plans to continue the Christmas tradition.

Visit the monastery’s website to purchase goodies or to donate to the Tom LaBonge Fund.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 16, 2021.