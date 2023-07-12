Summer is here and that means dealing with heat, outside events, and the struggle to keep our devices powered up. I test a lot of gadgets and here are some of my recent favorites.

Keep Your Phone Cool with Phoozy

Summer heat can take a toll on your smartphone. An insulated bag called Phoozy aims to keep it cool. To test it out, I left my phone in the sun. Within 10 minutes, it overheated and displayed a temperature warning. But when I put my phone in a Phoozy thermal bag, it kept cool even in direct sunlight. The pouch can protect your phone from too much heat, cold, sun or snow. Phoozy starts at $30.

Blaze Apple Watch Band from Nomad

Nomad makes some of the most unique accessories for your Apple devices. Their new limited edition Blaze sport band for Apple Watch has a vibrant orange color inspired by the California coast. The durable rubber material looks great for summer activities. At $60, this band will give your Apple Watch a fresh new look instantly.

Protect Kids’ Hearing with JBuddies

Loud events like fireworks, concerts and sports games can be uncomfortable for kids’ delicate ears. JLab’s JBuddies Protect earbuds are designed specifically for kids, reducing sound by up to 23 decibels. They have a comfortable, adjustable fit for infants up to teens. My kid loved them during a recent fireworks show. Get a pair now before you need them. $25.

Thin Tracking Card from Eufy

When an AirTag is too bulky, try the Eufy SmartTrack card. At just under 3mm thin, it can slide into a wallet, suitcase pocket or laptop bag. It uses Apple’s Find My network to track your item. There’s even a button on the device you can press to ring your phone. Just be aware, if you plan to carry this card in your back pocket, you could accidentally trigger the button. $30

For a similar solution without an onboard button, check out the Chipolo Card Spot. They’re even making a model for Android users, too.

Charge On the Go with Belkin Boost Charge Plus

A portable power bank is a summer essential to keep devices charged. What I love about the Belkin Boost Charge Plus is that the charging cables are built right in. You get USB-C and Lightning. So there are fewer cables to pack. This 10,000 mAh pack will provide up to 2 extra charges to your phone. $70