Hot holiday tech toys for kids with parenting expert Alexa Vogue

Parenting expert Alexa Vogue joined us live with a preview of some of the hottest tech toys this holiday season.

For a complete list of the toys she mentioned, see below.

Smart Teddy

Smart Teddy is a connected soft toy that helps parents teach and engage with their kids and develop good habits

Kinoo

A new interactive video chat platform for families that lets kids and their grandparents play like they are in the same room–no matter how far away they are. Filled with interactive games and play-prompts, and enhanced with a motion-sensing wand controller, Kinoo turns video chat into meaningful family time!

Robo T-Rex

The Robo Pets toy dinosaur is a fun remote control toy robot that shakes, slides, dances to the beat, performs tricks, chomps, walks around the room, and more.

Force1RC’s Scoot Cosmo

360° rotating flight design: Fly this UFO drone with your hands! Place both hands on both sides of the drone, swipe a hand under when the lights start to blink rapidly and watch this LED drone perform a 360° flip.

Troomi

A kid-safe photo that brings comfort and joy. Troomi is changing the game for kids’ wireless access by creating a curated app store of expert-approved, kid-safe apps.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Dec. 4, 2021.