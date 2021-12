Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and his daughter makeup artist Kitty Blu joined us with the hottest holiday hair and makeup trends that you can pull off at home.

For more information on Chris, you can follow him on Instagram. For more information on Color Wow, visit colorwowhair.com.

You can follow makeup artist Kitty Blu on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 15, 2021.