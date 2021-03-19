Hottest trends in swimwear with fashion expert and StyleCaster Contributing Editor Brooke Jaffe

Cardiothoracic surgeon and Best-Selling Author Dr. Steven Gundry joined us live with tips from his new book The Energy Paradox - What to Do When Your Get-Up-And-Go Has Got Up and Gone. According to Dr. Gundry, we are struggling with an epidemic of low energy, something no amount of coffee, energy drinks or prescription drugs can fix. In his new book, he reveals the source of our low energy levels and the simple steps we can take to reclaim our youthful energy. For more info, you can go to drgundry.com or follow him on social media @DrStevenGundry. The book is also available on Amazon. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 19, 2021.