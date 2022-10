Detroit Pistons therapist Dr. Corey Yeager was recently featured in Oprah and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ documentary series, “The Me You Can’t See,” highlighting the importance of mental wellness.

Now Yeager has published a new book, “How Am I Doing?: 40 Conversations to Have with Yourself,” which frames therapy as “just a conversation” and shares the key questions to ask yourself as part of good mental health hygiene.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Oct. 22, 2022.