How COVID-19 is affecting shopping destinations with Caruso Founder & CEO Rick Caruso

Real Estate Developer, Businessman and Philanthropist Rick Caruso joined us live via Skype to talk about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting his shopping and dining destinations, what he’s doing to help his employees and how he’s giving back to the community during this uncertain time. For more information on Rick Caruso and his shopping and dining destinations, click here.
