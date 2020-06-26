1  of  2
White House coronavirus task force holds first briefing in nearly 2 months amid surge in COVID-19 cases
How digital lottery can help during COVID-19

Richard Wheeler, Lottery Now president joined us live via Skype to discuss how the decline in lottery sales has impacted California’s education funding and how the app Mido is helping.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 26, 2020.

