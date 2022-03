Issac Elnekave, the founder of the app 1Question, joined us live to tell us all about the world’s first mobile app to gamify and reward screen time through educational content.

The app just launched in the United States, and it is meant to help parents address the problem of unproductive screen time.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 31, 2022.