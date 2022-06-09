Next time you poke fun at your parents on social media, it may lead to a Netflix deal. At least, that’s what happened with Rob Lowe and his son.

“My son, John Owen, would troll me- as the kids say- on social media,” Lowe explained. “People got such a kick out of him giving me grief, that it became a thing.”

The hilarious comments he left on his famous father’s Instagram posts garnered laughs and a lot of attention. From there, the father and son put their heads together.

“He and I started thinking about ‘is there something more here? Is there a show we can base around this relationship?'” the “Parks and Recreation” actor explained. They ended up going to Netflix and from that meeting, the Lowe men began an eight episode comedy called “Unstable.” Shooting begins on June 13.

“We’ve got super comedy killers,” Lowe said. “Hopefully it will be a companion piece to “Parks and Recreation.”

Sometimes working with family can be a challenge but the elder Lowe is excited. “We’re two of the same brains,” he explained. “Working with him as a peer has been really, really fun and then you go ‘Wait a minute. That’s my little baby! What happened?'”

Lowe has been in show business for decades, but it never really occurred to him that his son wanted to follow in his footsteps.

“The kid went to Stanford and graduated at the top of his class in stem cell research, and then he came to me and told me he wanted to be an actor,” he said. Lowe joked that he wanted to “jump off a building.” However at the end of the day, he just wants his child to be happy.

“Everybody should follow their dreams. He shouldn’t be living his life for what I want him to do,” he said.

Despite working in front of the camera, Lowe has been quite the podcast aficionado. He has a “Parks and Recreation” podcast called “Parks and Recollection” that looks back at old episodes. Then there’s also “Literally! With Rob Lowe,” where he interviews celebrities in a more candid setting.

