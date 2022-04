A recent JAMA Pediatrics study shows the rate of prediabetes in U.S. kids and teens ages 12-19 has doubled since 1999 to 28%. Orthopedic surgeon and author of “Survival of the Fit,” Dr. Daniel O’Neill, discusses how to address what he sees as part of a serious health crisis in American youth.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 17, 2022.