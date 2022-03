In 2018, it felt like this issue was settled: California voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 7, signaling that they were ready to commit to daylight saving time year-round.

But that policy got gummed up in the workings of California's government, and here we are in March 2022 getting ready to "spring forward" once again. Residents will lose an hour of sleep when clocks move forward from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Sunday. And right now there's no sign that we won't have to "fall back" to standard time once again in November.