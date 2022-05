Ari Whitten, a functional health practitioner, says his exploration of physical energy began with a severe case of mono at age 24.

Since then, he has researched how to “empower the body’s cellular energy centers” to beat fatigue, optimize body and brain function, and boost energy. Whitten discusses the ideas and discoveries in his new book, “Eat for Energy.”

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 14, 2022.