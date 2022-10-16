Executive coach and author of new book, “Career Confinement,” Elizabeth Pearson spent more than 15 years working for major corporations and top brands before a bedtime moment with her daughter made her realize her career expectations had left her unfulfilled. Now she is helping professionals get “unstuck” to achieve their highest goals with a deeper connection to purpose. Pearson discusses the new book and offers guidance for identifying when a comfort zone has become a cage, how to “break free and go play in your habitat” and access the opportunities that are “just on the other side of fear.”

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Oct. 16, 2022.