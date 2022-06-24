Mindfulness expert and former Monk, Pandit Dasa joined us live to share some ways to declutter the mind and close our mental apps.

The mind can be our best friend or our worst enemy. Just like how we close out the apps on our smart device, we need to learn how to close the apps in our mind which is a lot harder to do.

It’s important to learn how to close the apps and free it from all the clutter. If not, it will leave us mentally, emotionally and physically exhausted.

Pandit’s book “Closing the Apps” is available now where books are sold.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 22, 2022.