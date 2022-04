According to Ashley Madison, a website for people in relationships to seek extramarital affairs, interest in open relationships is on the rise among couples.

Dr. Tammy Nelson, sex therapist and author of “Open Monogamy: A Guide to Co-Creating Your Ideal Relationship Agreement,” discusses how to start a conversation with your partner and find out where you fall on the “monogamy continuum.”

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 17, 2022.