Psychologist and author of Audible book “Beyond Happiness” Dr. Jennifer Guttman shares ways to use goal-setting like New Year’s resolutions to create lasting satisfaction.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Dec. 24, 2022.
by: Ashley Regan
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ashley Regan
Posted:
Updated:
Psychologist and author of Audible book “Beyond Happiness” Dr. Jennifer Guttman shares ways to use goal-setting like New Year’s resolutions to create lasting satisfaction.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Dec. 24, 2022.