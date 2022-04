Heather White, Environmentalist and author of “One Green Thing,” says protecting the planet can start on your plate.

She shared a list of actionable tips for “green eating” that can reduce your carbon footprint, minimize food waste, and find daily ways to do “one green thing.”

White will appear in person at DIESEL Bookstore in Brentwood on Thursday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 16, 2022.