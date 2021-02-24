How to host a Bridgerton-inspired garden party with lifestyle expert Stacie Krajchir

For more information on everything featured in the segment and more on lifestyle expert Stacie Krajchir-Tom visit her website. You can follow her on social media @pancakesandhula.

Invitations

Set the tone of your party right away with Lady Whistledown inspired hand-written and custom invitations from Etsy.

Regency Era Style Essentials

Bellefixe accessories are the perfect way to transform any young lady into the diamond of the season. Luxe and Lace Collection Headbands and Hair Wraps, Crystal Hair Clips, this Pearl Headband is the perfect accent for a casual or lavish tea time.

Bridgerton Décor

Mark & Graham have a wide selection of Regency Era-inspired table-top entertaining essentials. The silver Mint Julep Cup can be used for everything from iced cocktails and refreshing tea to freshly cut flowers.

Celebration Wine Bowl feels elegant and makes a statement, available in gold or silver. Serve up your delicacies with a classic shape and smart design

Mariposa Classic Serving Tray Monogramming available.



Elevated Florals

Abundance of bespoke, creative and colorful floral designs from LA-based stylist By Jason Lloyd.

Faux Succulent Hanging Stem

Use this statement piece in multiple ways as an accent for entertaining. Display this trailing artificial beauty on a table edge or hang on a wall. World Market

Food and Drink Ideas

Tea Time

Set up a traditional English tea station with a variety of delicious and traditional teas from Stash Tea. The characters loved licorice tea on Bridgerton and in the book series.

Stash Licorice Herbal Tea is made with licorice root, a naturally sweet and delicious ingredient. Cinnamon, orange peel, star anise, and sarsaparilla, all come together with rich licorice root, to make a sweet- and spice-forward tea.

Double Bergamot Earl Grey may have been named for an earl, but any duchess would surely approve. The flavor is carefully balanced with a blend of fine, bold black teas and the most flavorful citrus essence available.

Breakfast in Paris Black Tea Bold and flavorful black tea is blended with the classic earl grey ingredient bergamot extract. This is earl grey with a twist, we added lavender and vanilla extract.

Bees make a special cameo through the show, embrace the buzz with this whimsical Yellow Bee Tea Pot and teacups set from Stash Tea.

Traditional English Food

World Market is your one-stop-shop for a wide range of perfectly proper petite-sized bottles of bubbly and British food and traditional English foods like Cadbury Milk Chocolate Finger Biscuits, Walker Crackers and Belvoir Fruit Farms Elderflower Cordial.

Antique Gold Peacock Trinket Dish with its delightful display of finely detailed plumage this is a captivating and functional tabletop accessory

Breathtaking Confections

Dragonfly Cakes Tea Cakes and Petits Fours lovingly made with all-natural ingredients, no preservatives and plant-based colors. Available online and locally at Whole Foods.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on February 24, 2021.