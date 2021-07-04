How to host an eco-friendly July 4th celebration

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stephanie Moram, founder of Good Girl Gone Green, shares tips for hosting an eco-friendly Fourth of July celebration, with suggestions on everything from food to decor to even your bug spray.

Aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on July 4, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News