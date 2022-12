Best Friends Animal Society’s Ariel Dengrove shares tips for keeping pets safe from potential hazards during the holidays. Best Friends is hosting a nationwide adoption event the weekend of Dec. 10-11 including 650 animal shelters and rescue groups across the country and close to 30 in the L.A. area. Visit bestfriends.org/adoptlocal for groups near you.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Dec. 10, 2022.