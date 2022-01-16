How to participate in the 2022 MLK Day of Service through L.A. Works

Monday, January 17 marks the annual Martin Luther King Day of Service, the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service. Angelenos can honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by giving back in their own communities. Nahtahna Cabanes, L.A. Works’ VP of Partnerships, discusses local volunteering opportunities and how the annual event celebrates and continues Dr. King’s work. More information on MLK Day can be found at MLKDay.gov and L.A. Works events are listed at LAWorks.com/MLK.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Jan. 16, 2022.

