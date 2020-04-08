Live Now
How to perfect your at-home manicure with Olive and June

The founder of Olive and June, Sarah Gibson Tuttle joined us live via Skype with details on how Olive and June can help you with you with your at-home manicure. Olive and June offers a complete at-home manicure kit that you can order online plus they’re offering Mani Bootcamp classes every day on their Instagram with new tips and tricks on how to master your at-home manicure. For more information, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @OliveandJune

