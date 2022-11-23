BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission.

Black Friday has morphed into an entire weekend of shopping as many retailers are already posting their best deals right now.

“Deals and finding the best markdown is really the number one thing that people are looking for as they make their purchasing decisions,” said Jacob Palmer of BestReviews, a website focused on helping consumers get the best products at the best prices.

“Every year it’s toys and electronics and that’s what people are really looking for at this time of the year,” said Palmer.

His advice – look for prices on gadgets that are about 20 to 30 percent off.

Palmer recently shared some of BestReview’s top picks for the holidays, like the Samsung Freestyle Projector.

“It allows you to point it at any surface any wall that would be good for a projector it auto calibrates, and it has the same functionality as a smart TV,” explained Palmer.

For the golfer in your life, check out the Garmin Approach smartwatch.

“What we love about it – it will give you yardages to everything, it will give the course map right on your wrist,” said Palmer.

The Garmin Approach will also keep track of your score and more.

For the kids, Palmer recommends the Toniebox Audio Player thanks to its unique spin on entertainment.

Place a fun figure on top and it comes to life with music, stories, and more.

The best part: no distracting screen, since kids already get enough of that.

For the meat lover, Meater is a high-tech thermometer that connects to a smartphone to let you know when meat is at the perfect temperature.

“If the person you’re shopping for loves to grill, loves to smoke meats, this is the perfect product for them,” said Palmer.

For everyone else on your list, check out Aura WiFi frames. The digital picture frame is among my personal favorite gift to give since you can send photos from your phone right to a family members frame. The photo will be added to their slideshow instantly.

“It’s really great to be able to send them those images and keep them in real time even if they live hundreds of miles away,” said Palmer.

Other gift ideas include the Solo Stove, DJI Mini 2 and the Ember Mug. Happy shopping!