Resilience expert, family physician and mother of four, Dr. Deborah Gilboa, joined us live with advice for parents on how to talk to their kids about the deadly school shooting in Texas.

Visit her website for more info on her new book “From Stressed to Resilient.” Visit here for more advice from the doctor on how to talk to your kids about tough topics.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 25, 2022.