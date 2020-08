Licensed clinical counselor, 21-year army retired major and the founder of the Born to Be Powerful Academy Dr. Sonja Stribling Ph.D. joined us live with tips on how to thrive after divorce. Dr. Stribling has a book called “The Divorce That Saved My Life: 12 Principles To Overcoming A Broken Relationship.” For more info on Dr. Sonja and her book, you can visit her website or follow Dr Sonja on social media.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 24, 2020.