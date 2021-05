Two weeks ago, the members of the hottest new rock band in L.A. walked into the Cypress Park branch of the L.A. public library for their first gig since the start of the pandemic. The Linda Lindas — two SoCal sisters, a cousin and a pal ranging in age from 10 to 16 — hadn’t played many shows before that (fewer than 10, by the band’s estimation), and the crowd, consisting mostly of librarians, was sparse.

But the group was in top form. Ten-year-old drummer Mila de la Garza wore a Bikini Kill T-shirt, and guitarists and vocalists Eloise Wong (13), Lucia de la Garza (14) and Bela Salazar (16) prepped covers of that band’s “Rebel Girl” and the Muffs’ garage-punk “Big Mouth.” The highlight of their 40-minute set was a barbed original, “Racist, Sexist Boy,” that drew on an upsetting encounter at school. “A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people,” Mila said, introducing the song (the band members are Asian American, Latin American or both). “After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me.”