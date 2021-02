Style expert Sydne Summer joined us live with stylish ways to wear the 2021 Pantone “Colors of the Year.” To shop the looks featured in the segment, you can go to Talbots.com

For more info on Sydne, you can go to SydneStyle.com or follow her on Instagram: @SydneSummer

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on February 15, 2021.