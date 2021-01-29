Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Podcasts
Politics
Inside California Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Video Game News
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
News tips
Newsletters
Top Stories
Ex-FBI lawyer gets probation for altering email in Trump-Russia probe review
Charges dropped against activist who helped record hog deaths at Iowa’s largest pork producer amid pandemic
Latino COVID-19 deaths hit ‘horrifying’ levels in L.A. County, health officials say
Pipe bombs near Republican, Democratic national committees offices were planted night before Capitol riot: FBI
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
‘This is a wake-up call’: Fauci says spread of coronavirus mutations means vaccine makers must be ready to make new shots
Top Stories
WHO fact-finding team visits Wuhan hospital where 1st COVID-19 patients were treated
Top Stories
Johnson & Johnson’s 1-dose shot can prevent COVID-19, but not as well as some 2-shot rivals
Ralphs cancels COVID-19 vaccine appointments after L.A. County re-allocates shots
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works in U.K. trials, but less so against new virus variants
Video
California reports 2nd highest daily total of COVID-19 deaths, but rate of new virus infections falling
Video
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Contests
Food
California Cooking
LA Unscripted
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Human trafficking amid the pandemic with human trafficking expert Mary David
Video
Top Stories
Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz reviews this weekend’s latest movies from ‘The Little Things’ to ‘Supernova’
Video
Advice on how to support your teen’s mental health with behavioral and developmental pediatrician Dr. Damon Korb
Video
Re:Her Food Festival helping support women-owned restaurants
Video
Astrology Zone Founder Susan Miller reflects on 2020 and goes through the 2021 forecast for the 12 signs
Video
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
Contests
News tips
About
News team
LA Unscripted
Community
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Human trafficking amid the pandemic with human trafficking expert Mary David
Morning News
by:
Janet Dianne Hill
Posted:
Jan 29, 2021 / 09:16 AM PST
/
Updated:
Jan 29, 2021 / 09:16 AM PST
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 29, 2021.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Popular
How to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties
Video
O.C. health worker who died after getting COVID-19 vaccine would want others to get vaccinated, wife says
Video
Strong winter storm to bring heavy rain and snow to Southland through Friday; Grapevine open
Video
Weather
YouTubers among 5 drivers charged with illegal street racing in Orange County
Huntington Beach City Council to consider removing Tito Ortiz as mayor pro tem
California lifts stay-home order: Here’s what can open in L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties
Video
Latest News
After winter storm dumps snow on Big Bear, officials warn of dangerous driving conditions
Video
Ex-FBI lawyer gets probation for altering email in Trump-Russia probe review
Charges dropped against activist who helped record hog deaths at Iowa’s largest pork producer amid pandemic
Latino COVID-19 deaths hit ‘horrifying’ levels in L.A. County, health officials say
Pipe bombs near Republican, Democratic national committees offices were planted night before Capitol riot: FBI
U.S. may start vaccinating younger children by summer, Fauci says
More News