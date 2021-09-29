Hunger Action Month part 5: L.A. Regional Food Bank’s Building Hope campaign

Gayle Anderson wrapped up her series of September is Hunger Action Month at the new L.A. Regional Food Bank Distribution Center in the city of Industry.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reported the fight against food insecurity is an ongoing battle in Los Angeles county. It says L.A. county is home to more “food insecure” children than any other county in the United States and that the economic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has exasperated the already vulnerable in the community.

To meet the ever-increasing demand for the L.A. Regional Food Bank’s services, the nonprofit organization has acquired a 256,000 square foot building in the city of Industry. The new space will allow the organization to expand programs, increase operational efficiency and storage capacity. To support this expansion, the L.A. Regional Food Bank has launched Building Hope: The Campaign for a Brighter Future to raise $165 million dollars by 2022. Contributions to this campaign will provide the support necessary to increase the volume of food supplied, further reduce food waste, and increase the number of people the food bank reaches each month in Los Angeles county.

Building Hope: The Campaign for a Brighter Future

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s New Distribution Center

2300 Pellissier Place

City of Industry, CA 90601

323-234-3030

September is Hunger Action Month

Feeding America

September is Hunger Action Month. The Feeding America network provides more than 4.3 billion meals annually, helping one in seven Americans facing hunger live more secure and stable lives.

Nexstar is committed to donating to support Feeding America through 2023. To donate and to learn how to help Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, visit their website.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 29, 2021.