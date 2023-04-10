Hyundai recently became the world’s #3 automaker based on sales, after Toyota and Volkswagen.

Now, they’re hoping to have an EV hit on their hands with a totally new car called the Ioniq 6.

They’re pitching it as an alternative to the Tesla Model 3 and the Polestar 2, two popular sedan style EV’s.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV

Hyundai brought me to Phoenix, Arizona for a test drive.

The Ioniq 6 has a futuristic look and feel with unique exterior lights Hyundai calls Parametric Pixel. To me, they resemble the graphics on an 8-bit video game.

Inside there’s a minimalistic interior with two large screens and customizable ambient lighting.

There’s a ton of space inside the car including a lot of room in the backseat and plenty of headroom.

Ioniq 6 ranges from 240 to 360 miles depending on the model you get and pricing starts at about $42,000 dollars.

Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro with Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV

The car supports up to 800 volt charging and recharging can take anywhere from 18 minutes to 7 hours.

I like a feature that uses a special adapter to turn the car into a giant power outlet. Hyundai demoed this for me by plugging in a portable keg refrigerator dispenser into the car in the middle of the desert.

I also like how Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported, but in a nod to their own infotainment system, there is no wireless support for these two convenient platforms. You’ll have to plug in your phone to activate it.

New with the Ioniq 6, Hyundai is now doing over the air software updates. They’re also now including their connectivity package, which is called BlueLink Plus, free for the life of the car for the original owner.

My test drive took me through Arizona mountains, to a lake and a deserted home.

Ioniq handled the roads with power and ease and the battery did great.

With EV’s, choice is good. The Ioniq 6 provides a more standard sedan experience in a package that’s just unique enough to stand out

Next up for Hyundai is an Ioniq 7 large size SUV.