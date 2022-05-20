‘Bling Empire’ star Kelly Mi Li may not be involved in the drama of Season 2, but she is entangled in some off-camera. Li has made headlines for her lawsuit against the show’s producer.

“It’s with the production company,” explained Li. “I love the crew I shot with, unfortunately it’s with the producer I took the project to, and as of now we’re not filming at the moment so we’ll have to take it day by day and see what happens, but I do believe in fighting for what you do believe in.”

When it comes to the Netflix show’s new season, a big revelation is that Li is single and ready to mingle. She has broken up with her ex-boyfriend Andrew who many described as “toxic”.

However, Li explained it took some time to break things off. “When you’re in it, it’s always harder to see the bigger picture,” she explained. “I’ve stepped back, and have been through a lot of self work, and I’m sure he has as well.”

When it comes to finding someone new, Li’s costars have been offering their help. Footage of the new season shows star Kane Lim announcing Li’s newfound singledom via a microphone at a large gathering.

Season 2 of “Bling Empire” is currently streaming on Netflix.