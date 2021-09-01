Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley from ‘The Vampire Diaries’ chat about National Bourbon Heritage Month

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, who worked together on the popular show “The Vampire Diaries,” are celebrating National Bourbon Heritage Month with their bourbon brand called Brother’s Bond Bourbon. They also chatted about the possibility of a “The Vampire Diaries” reboot.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on Sept. 1, 2021.