Ice cream shops in SoCal celebrate National Ice Cream Day with sweet deals

It’s hot outside, and eating ice cream is a sweet way to cool down.

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, and ice cream shops across the nation are celebrating by offering decadent deals and freebies on sweet scoops.

National Ice Cream Day — and National Ice Cream Month — are “official” holidays designated by former President Ronald Reagan following a joint resolution from Congress.

The resolution, which was signed into law in July 1984, states that “ice cream enjoys a reputation as the perfect dessert and snack food.”