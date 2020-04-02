Professional designer and illustrator living in NYC Rob Wilson joined us live via Skype to talk about the Quarantine themed sketches he's drawn to bring a little levity to these trying times. Rob's sketches are based on his own experiences and observations, mostly approached with a sense of humor. These sketches have helped him alleviate his daily anxiety about the state of the world. For more information on Rob and his sketches, you can visit his website
or follow him on Instagram @RobWilsonWork.
Illustrator Rob Wilson bringing levity amid COVID-19 with his quarantine sketches
