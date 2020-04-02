Breaking News
Watch live: Gov. Newsom to provide latest update on California’s coronavirus response
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Illustrator Rob Wilson bringing levity amid COVID-19 with his quarantine sketches

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Professional designer and illustrator living in NYC Rob Wilson joined us live via Skype to talk about the Quarantine themed sketches he's drawn to bring a little levity to these trying times. Rob's sketches are based on his own experiences and observations, mostly approached with a sense of humor. These sketches have helped him alleviate his daily anxiety about the state of the world. For more information on Rob and his sketches, you can visit his website
or follow him on Instagram @RobWilsonWork.

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter