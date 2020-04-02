Illustrator Rob Wilson bringing levity amid COVID-19 with his quarantine sketches

Lifestyle expert Stacie Krajchir-Tom joined us live via Skype with products that give back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic. For more information on Stacie visit her website or follow her on Instagram. For more information on the products featured in today's segment, see below.

Beekeeper's Naturals - Propolis Throat Spray and Hive Pharmacy KitNatural remedies using ingredients from the beehive and beyond. Immunity boosting throat spray and B. Powered Superfood elevates energy levels. Beekeeper's Naturals is offering 50% off all products to anyone on the frontlines caring for their communities through the COVID-19 crisis. From healthcare professionals and first responders to grocery store workers. Send email and share your role and how you're helping the community to receive the code.