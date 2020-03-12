1  of  2
‘I’m taking it one day at a time,’ Santa Clarita resident Carl Goldman says after continuing to test positive for COVID-19

Santa Clarita resident Carl Goldman and owner of the hometown radio station KHTS joined us live via Skype. Carl tested positive for coronavirus after going on a cruise to Southeast Asia with his wife. He has been quarantined in Omaha, Nebraska since mid-February. Carl has been documenting his experience in a diary available on the station’s website. To check out his blog, click here.

