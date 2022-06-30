A family from Torrance and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has teamed up to spread the word about special health screenings designed to catch rare and potentially deadly heart defects in teenage athletes.

Alex Ramos, a 14-year-old soccer player who was diagnosed with a rare condition called an anomalous coronary artery, his mother Nancy and Dr. Brandy Hattendorf from CHLA joined us live to talk about what this rare condition is, and how important these heart screenings are in teenage athletes.

For more information, you can visit the CHLA website or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 30, 2022.