Importance of sensory play for children with Play 2 Progress Founder Allie Ticktin

Occupational therapist and founder of Play 2 Progress, Allie Ticktin joined us live via Skype to talk about the importance of sensory play for your child’s development especially right now. Allie has taken her business online and is offering one free virtual class a day.  The classes she offers are for kids ages 3 months to 8-years-old. These classes will help them engage their sensory system to further their development. For more information on Play 2 Progress including a schedule of virtual classes, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @Play2Progress

