The NHRA Camping World Drag Race finals kicks off its four-day event beginning on Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 12.

Megan Telles was live from Pomona where she gave us a preview of where some of the best drag racers will be competing over the next couple of days.

The NHRA will show special recognition to veterans, and In-N-Out Burger will generously be providing them with a complimentary meal in observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

For tickets and more information, visit NHRA.com.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 9, 2023.